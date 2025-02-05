https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001331SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a roasted chicken leg on a plate with green beans and carrots, showcasing a rustic and appetizing food presentation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare