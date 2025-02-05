https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001381SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video art with swirling purple and teal patterns. Close-up angle captures fluid motion and vibrant colors against a dark background. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.33 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.22 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare