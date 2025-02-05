https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001382SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with swirling pink and purple ink in water, captured from a side angle against a dark background, creating a fluid, artistic style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare