Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264
background
desktop wallpaper
abstract background
grid
light
pattern
live wallpaper
art
Futuristic digital landscape with glowing blue lines and particles. Low-angle view creates a dynamic video effect of data flow and technology. Live desktop wallpaper.
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
Video
4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.62 MB
2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.15 MB
SD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.8 MB
GIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MB