NunnySaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264mobile wallpaperbackgrounddoganimalblue backgroundlive wallpaperphone wallpaperportraitA German Shepherd in a police hat sits against a blue backdrop. Front-facing camera angle. Ideal for a playful video theme on law enforcement. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 81.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 77.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare