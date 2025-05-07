RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:4130 FPSH.264spacepersonmanvintageadultusafilmspaceshipVintage video of NASA engineer assembling the Apollo 11 launch vehicle and spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center. Florida, United States, mid-1960s. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 119.82 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 54.48 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.78 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734284/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseAstronaut in spaceship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663843/astronaut-spaceship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734283/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820335/astronauts-taking-picture-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseAstronauts taking picture HD wallpaper, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734286/astronauts-taking-picture-wallpaper-mars-landscapeView licenseSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800487/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820338/astronauts-taking-picture-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseBoys on satellite, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780915/boys-satellite-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864236/science-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoys on satellite, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735748/boys-satellite-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseBoys on satellite png, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780926/boys-satellite-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseBoys on satellite, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783381/boys-satellite-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseBoys on satellite, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783385/boys-satellite-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAstronauts taking picture HD wallpaper, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820339/astronauts-taking-picture-wallpaper-outer-space-aestheticView licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseBlack marriage photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771758/black-marriage-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseAstronaut & underwater world surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663782/astronaut-underwater-world-surreal-remix-editable-designView license