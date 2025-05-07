Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:2330 FPSH.264astronautfacemoonpersonshadowsmanvintageportraitVintage footage of the Apollo 11 training for the moon. Astronaut training for the moon's hottest temperature and lowest temperature. United States, mid-1960s. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 87.14 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.48 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.63 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 11.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLive telecast editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633344/live-telecast-editable-poster-templateView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381381/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633345/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLive telecast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633343/live-telecast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePerson wearing VR, galaxy aesthetic, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531243/person-wearing-vr-galaxy-aesthetic-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseBecome an astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477167/become-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBecome an astronaut poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477219/become-astronaut-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBecome an astronaut Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477305/become-astronaut-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652905/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBecome an astronaut blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235875/become-astronaut-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513393/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717731/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717666/live-telecast-editable-flyer-templateView licenseLive telecast Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717782/live-telecast-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseFreedom over fear Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536748/freedom-over-fear-instagram-post-templateView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652907/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717708/live-telecast-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652904/live-telecast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711321/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license