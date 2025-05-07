Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264constructionspaceskybuildingsvintagewalltechnologyusaHistoric close-up footage of the Apollo 11 spacecraft launched from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex Pad 39A. Florida, United States - July, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.28 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.73 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.9 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuilding billboard sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484877/building-billboard-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseAbout us poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696491/about-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbout us Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651611/about-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCompany introduction Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651609/company-introduction-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSmart city poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781639/smart-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUrban planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466719/urban-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArchitecture style Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912834/architecture-style-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmart city social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737573/smart-city-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseEngineering Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435527/engineering-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609062/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824532/construction-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmart city blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972100/smart-city-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSmart city blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781637/smart-city-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProfessional services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609533/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmart city poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660925/smart-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmart city Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781640/smart-city-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSmart city Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615089/smart-city-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmart city social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972099/smart-city-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView license