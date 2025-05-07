Rob2SaveSaveVideo Info0:5830 FPSH.264astronautspacefacemoonpersonmansmokevintageNeil Armstrong contacted the earth from the spaceship. Neil Armstrong Apollo 11 Moon landing. Moon touched down. Vintage historic color footage. July 20, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 152.59 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 64.15 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 16.46 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 8.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic astronaut dark background, outer space designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517838/aesthetic-astronaut-dark-background-outer-space-designView licenseLive telecast editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633344/live-telecast-editable-poster-templateView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381381/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633345/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLive telecast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633343/live-telecast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652905/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513393/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717731/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717666/live-telecast-editable-flyer-templateView licenseFreedom over fear Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536748/freedom-over-fear-instagram-post-templateView licenseLive telecast Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717782/live-telecast-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652907/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717708/live-telecast-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652904/live-telecast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTo the moon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111695/the-moon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12022830/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711321/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseLive telecast Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711307/live-telecast-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseNever stop dreaming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111691/never-stop-dreaming-poster-template-editable-text-designView license