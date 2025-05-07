RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264constructionvintagedesigngreenmetalfilmrustclipVintage close-up video of the continuous tracked tractor wheel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.44 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.38 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.25 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWooden shop sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208761/wooden-shop-sign-editable-mockupView licenseEmpowered girls empower the world Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804615/image-stars-heart-borderView licenseEditable construction warning sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15317909/editable-construction-warning-sign-mockupView licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licensePlumbing services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428194/plumbing-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseConstruction worker Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397066/construction-worker-instagram-story-templateView licenseConstruction site Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873947/construction-site-facebook-post-templateView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000872/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000864/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseProfessional construction story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365526/professional-construction-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHand tools element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000865/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView licenseMagazine cover Instagram post template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18739322/magazine-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseConstruction service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873926/construction-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseMechanical engineering Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913579/mechanical-engineering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Blue flower, vintage film roll design remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633649/png-blue-flower-vintage-film-roll-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Blue flower collage element, vintage film roll design remixed by rawpixelPNGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646265/png-aesthetic-analog-film-bloomView licenseWater safety Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566626/water-safety-instagram-post-templateView licenseWelding service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397067/welding-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView licenseConstruction sign aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778313/construction-sign-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license