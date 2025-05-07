Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info4:0230 FPSH.264american flagsmoonpersonvintagecelebrationretrokidfilmApollo 11 Homecoming Parade. People marching with American flags celebrating the moon landing mission. Vintage historic color footage. New York, United States - August 13, 1969 Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.28 GB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 642.61 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 120.91 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 12.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18329366/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358567/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092947/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9570843/celebrate-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCelebrating independence Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343296/celebrating-independence-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFreedom quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343313/freedom-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePride month Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940313/pride-month-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license4th of July Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639690/4th-july-facebook-story-templateView licenseChildren watching fireworks, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590908/png-aesthetic-blank-space-celebrationView licenseEqual rights poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseVintage black and white Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685800/vintage-black-and-white-effectView licenseRainbow pride month background, purple paper design, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403681/imageView licenseCamera sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967750/camera-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925822/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEqual rights Facebook post template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410617/imageView licenseCall for volunteers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925823/call-for-volunteers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEqual rights Twitter post template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417526/imageView license4th of July poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736430/4th-july-poster-templateView licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928803/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license