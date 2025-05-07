RobSaveSaveVideo Info1:1730 FPSH.264sunsetskyvintagenaturesunriselandscapeunited kingdomfilmVintage footage color video capturing Stonehenge from dusk to dawn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 256.68 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 124.06 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 25.07 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 6.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCamping poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814367/camping-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamping flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814365/camping-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseUniverse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813912/universe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCamping email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814361/camping-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseCamping Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814363/camping-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseUniverse flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813910/universe-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseEarth background environment poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814162/earth-background-environment-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEarth background environment flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814161/earth-background-environment-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseUniverse Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813906/universe-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseCamping Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751122/camping-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUniverse email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813909/universe-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseCamping social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751207/camping-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseCamping blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751206/camping-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseNature retreat blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908058/nature-retreat-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNature retreat poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908057/nature-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarth background environment email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814160/earth-background-environment-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseEarth background environment Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814158/earth-background-environment-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseTravel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927068/travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUniverse social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751203/universe-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseUniverse Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751118/universe-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license