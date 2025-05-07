RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:5430 FPSH.264astronautspacebuildingvintagetechnologydesigninteriorfilmVintage video capturing NASA's Gyroscope training for the Apollo 11 mission. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 227.99 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 108.39 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 21.64 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 7.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAstronaut in spaceship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664726/astronaut-spaceship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAdvanced technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466282/advanced-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFuturistic robot in spaceship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664749/futuristic-robot-spaceship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAnalog film club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467854/analog-film-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGadget review poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576689/gadget-review-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAesthetic workstation interior editable mockup, study table with laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685556/aesthetic-workstation-interior-editable-mockup-study-table-with-laptopView licenseBuilding billboard sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120986/building-billboard-sign-editable-mockupView licenseScience quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687218/science-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCinema screen editable mockup, movie nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163718/cinema-screen-editable-mockup-movie-nightView licenseLearn robotics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466272/learn-robotics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688381/interior-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInnovation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424398/innovation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEditable blurred modern office interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164691/editable-blurred-modern-office-interior-backdropView licenseEditable blurred modern office interior backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164858/editable-blurred-modern-office-interior-backdropView licenseAstronaut helmet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238570/astronaut-helmet-mockup-editable-designView licenseAstronaut in spaceship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663843/astronaut-spaceship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSmart home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479919/smart-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRobot & kid friendship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664224/robot-kid-friendship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRobot & kid friendship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663677/robot-kid-friendship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license