SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264backgrounddesktop wallpaperflowerplantlive wallpaperglitternaturelotusClose-up of a vibrant purple lotus flower from a low angle, showcasing intricate petal details. Ideal for a nature-themed video background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048892/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater lily, green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761033/water-lily-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFlower illustration desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199705/flower-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCactus frame beige desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272654/cactus-frame-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCactus frame aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272750/cactus-frame-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957315/henri-rousseaus-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater lily, black spiritual desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761166/water-lily-black-spiritual-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBlue anemone flower computer wallpaper, Winter season background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257718/png-anemone-flower-backgroundView licenseVintage landscape remix desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057623/vintage-landscape-remix-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThink less, live more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445301/think-less-live-more-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePink rose pattern HD wallpaper, Valentine's flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212478/pink-rose-pattern-wallpaper-valentines-flower-background-editable-designView licenseBlue anemone flower computer wallpaper, Winter season background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257715/png-anemone-flower-backgroundView licenseVintage landscape remix desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057301/vintage-landscape-remix-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePink azalea flower computer wallpaper, Chinese quince botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263263/png-azalea-background-bloomView licenseNature conservation aesthetic desktop wallpaper, hands covering plant, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914368/png-aesthetic-background-animalView license