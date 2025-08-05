SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264backgrounddesktop wallpapertextureroseflowerplantlive wallpapernatureClose-up video of a white lotus bud with dewdrops, captured from a low angle, highlighting its delicate texture against a soft gray background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 722.1 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesktop wallpaper aesthetic vintage torn paper, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161316/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-vintage-torn-paper-blue-backgroundView licensePink vintage flower desktop wallpaper, circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254011/pink-vintage-flower-desktop-wallpaper-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBlue anemone flower computer wallpaper, Winter season background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257718/png-anemone-flower-backgroundView licenseGreen rose floral computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345044/green-rose-floral-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePink rose pattern HD wallpaper, Valentine's flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212478/pink-rose-pattern-wallpaper-valentines-flower-background-editable-designView licenseBlue anemone flower computer wallpaper, Winter season background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257715/png-anemone-flower-backgroundView licensePink azalea flower computer wallpaper, Chinese quince botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263263/png-azalea-background-bloomView licenseJasmine flower border desktop wallpaper, pink textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199013/png-background-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseVintage rose flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic floral border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259875/png-aesthetic-background-blackView licenseCamellia butterfly frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12121119/camellia-butterfly-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMarble rose border computer wallpaper, aesthetic flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215937/png-aesthetic-background-designView licenseVintage rose flower desktop wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242568/png-aesthetic-background-black-and-whiteView licenseVintage rose flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic floral border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259870/png-aesthetic-background-black-and-whiteView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195932/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-blue-backgroundView licenseGrid patterned rose computer wallpaper, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215912/grid-patterned-rose-computer-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseEditable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078681/editable-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseAutumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200515/autumnal-flowers-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePink peony desktop wallpaper, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175399/pink-peony-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198848/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseApple camellia frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035554/apple-camellia-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license