Apollo 11 Homecoming Parade. People parade to celebrate the moon landing mission. Vintage historic color footage. New York, United States - August 13, 1969 Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Video Info
1:59
30 FPS
H.264
Video
4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 605.83 MB
2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 298.32 MB
SD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 55.85 MB
GIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 10.37 MB