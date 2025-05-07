Rob6SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264spacefacepersonmanvintagetechnologygunadultVintage footage of the Apollo 11 Mission Control room crews with binoculars watching the spacecraft launching moment. Texas, United States - July, 1969 Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.79 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.51 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.3 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseVintage astronomer man iPhone wallpaper, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791372/vintage-astronomer-man-iphone-wallpaper-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseEsport competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381467/esport-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness people team brainstorming together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14940251/business-people-team-brainstorming-together-remixView licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGames Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381459/games-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSummer party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472844/summer-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMilitary service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639064/military-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140192/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785401/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseSummer festival & event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474428/summer-festival-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseSongkran water festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474511/songkran-water-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWedding invite blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license