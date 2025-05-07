RobSaveSaveVideo Info1:0530 FPSH.264astronautspacemoonpersonvintagenatureblack and whitefilmVintage footage of the historic moment of the first human stepping on the moon. Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon. July 20, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 333.13 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 238.72 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 48.93 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 14.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475925/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFreedom over fear Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536748/freedom-over-fear-instagram-post-templateView license3D astronaut holding white flag editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395593/astronaut-holding-white-flag-editable-remixView license3D astronaut holding white flag editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464858/astronaut-holding-white-flag-editable-remixView licenseAstronaut helmet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238570/astronaut-helmet-mockup-editable-designView licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379487/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstronaut & moon outer space astronomy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661403/astronaut-moon-outer-space-astronomy-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronaut & moon outer space astronomy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661420/astronaut-moon-outer-space-astronomy-remix-editable-designView licenseLive telecast editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633344/live-telecast-editable-poster-templateView licenseSpace exploration moon astronomy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661729/space-exploration-moon-astronomy-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronauts taking photo, moon galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781208/astronauts-taking-photo-moon-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseOuter space bingeing surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663801/outer-space-bingeing-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193630/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFuture space traveling fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663587/future-space-traveling-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381381/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstronaut moon outer space remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661708/astronaut-moon-outer-space-remix-editable-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633345/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193503/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView license3D floating astronaut in space editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458161/floating-astronaut-space-editable-remixView license