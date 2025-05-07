Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info1:0030 FPSH.264astronautspacepersonmanvintageclothingadultmedicalVintage footage of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins in the medical check-up process before the Apollo 11 flight. July 16, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 241.35 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 111.95 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 19.32 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 11.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFreedom over fear Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536748/freedom-over-fear-instagram-post-templateView licenseAstronaut in space surreal editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760399/astronaut-space-surreal-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFuture astronaut poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463923/future-astronaut-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAesthetic floating astronaut png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781254/aesthetic-floating-astronaut-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseSpace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486230/space-instagram-post-templateView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490291/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMen's health package Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680603/mens-health-package-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage Valentine's day collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980401/vintage-valentines-day-collage-element-set-remixView licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14422503/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseLive telecast editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633344/live-telecast-editable-poster-templateView licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAstronaut in spaceship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663843/astronaut-spaceship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, mars landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734283/astronauts-taking-picture-background-mars-landscapeView licenseAstronaut holding champagne bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788762/astronaut-holding-champagne-bottleView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652905/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license