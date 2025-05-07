Rob3SaveSaveVideo Info0:3930 FPSH.264spacepersonvintagetechnologyretrofilmcliproomVintage loop footage of the Apollo 11 control room at Mission Operations Control Room 2. Texas, United States, the mid-1960s. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 207.13 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 100.95 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 17.82 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 10.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable instant picture frame, aesthetic collage element remix design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629361/editable-instant-picture-frame-aesthetic-collage-element-remix-design-setView licenseRetro TV screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535820/retro-screenView licenseRetro TV screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615420/retro-screen-editable-mockupView licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107235/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFilm strip frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12795931/film-strip-frame-editable-mockupView licensePhoto paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535155/photo-paper-editable-mockupView licenseEditable film reel mockup, black & white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203580/editable-film-reel-mockup-black-white-designView licensePNG Retro film camera, flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633542/png-retro-film-camera-flower-designView licenseVintage TV screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131516/vintage-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseFilm frame png editable mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168406/film-frame-png-editable-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable instant film frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10907788/editable-instant-film-frame-designView licenseTV screen mockup, editable technologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728492/screen-mockup-editable-technologyView licenseHappy New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788685/happy-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG Film strip frame, torn paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633354/png-film-strip-frame-torn-paper-designView licenseHappy new year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788703/happy-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseCamera screen mockup, editable viewfinderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390297/camera-screen-mockup-editable-viewfinderView licenseEditable CRT TV screen mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10419510/editable-crt-screen-mockupView licenseWatching movie png sticker, illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522153/watching-movie-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable business instant picture frame sticker, collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902745/editable-business-instant-picture-frame-sticker-collage-element-remix-designView licenseCamera film blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821839/camera-film-blog-banner-templateView license