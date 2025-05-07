Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264heartgalaxyastronautspacevintagetechnologywaveretroVintage footage capturing an astronaut's vital sign screen. Texas, United States - the mid-1960s. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.67 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.14 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.33 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 6.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGadget review poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576689/gadget-review-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIgnite Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407841/ignite-facebook-post-templateView licenseInto the space Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12983189/into-the-space-instagram-post-templateView licenseAesthetic galaxy astronaut background, helmet designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523536/aesthetic-galaxy-astronaut-background-helmet-designView licenseAesthetic galaxy astronaut background, helmet designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523556/aesthetic-galaxy-astronaut-background-helmet-designView licenseExplore the universe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517152/explore-the-universe-instagram-post-templateView licenseFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193503/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAstronomy outdoors design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193630/astronomy-outdoors-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEditable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140012/editable-sci-fi-nostalgia-air-brush-design-element-setView licenseSpace week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12983417/space-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404829/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseSpace art poster template, editable retro design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714079/png-astronaut-beam-blank-spaceView licenseEditable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140025/editable-sci-fi-nostalgia-air-brush-design-element-setView licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404725/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseEditable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140018/editable-sci-fi-nostalgia-air-brush-design-element-setView licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseExplore the universe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550348/explore-the-universe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonfire Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407820/bonfire-facebook-post-templateView licenseArt quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274289/art-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license