Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:4630 FPSH.264galaxyastronautsspacemoonpersonvintagetvfilmHistoric vintage video of Apollo 11 mission landing on the moon. Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 312.95 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 178.79 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 31.29 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 11.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFantasy movie poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576675/fantasy-movie-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAstronaut helmet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238570/astronaut-helmet-mockup-editable-designView licenseGalaxy sky, astronaut butterfly surreal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197842/galaxy-sky-astronaut-butterfly-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseOuter space bingeing surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663801/outer-space-bingeing-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseGalaxy sky, astronaut butterfly surreal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9422924/galaxy-sky-astronaut-butterfly-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGalaxy sky computer wallpaper, astronaut collage art background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197847/png-abstract-aesthetic-astronautView licenseLive telecast editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633344/live-telecast-editable-poster-templateView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717731/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717666/live-telecast-editable-flyer-templateView licenseLive telecast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652905/live-telecast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717782/live-telecast-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseAesthetic astronaut dark background, outer space designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517078/aesthetic-astronaut-dark-background-outer-space-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513393/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLive telecast email header template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717708/live-telecast-email-header-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLive telecast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381381/live-telecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurreal astronaut selfie background, galaxy aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794142/surreal-astronaut-selfie-background-galaxy-aestheticView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633345/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSurreal astronaut selfie background, galaxy aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793228/surreal-astronaut-selfie-background-galaxy-aestheticView licenseSurreal astronaut selfie background, galaxy aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819713/surreal-astronaut-selfie-background-galaxy-aestheticView licenseLive telecast Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711321/live-telecast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license