SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264backgroundfacepersonmanshirtgrey backgroundclothingadultA video still of an elderly man in a neutral shirt, captured from a frontal angle, with a contemplative expression against a plain background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 811.07 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPng financial development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884687/png-financial-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13714558/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license3d financial development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714653/financial-development-editable-designView licenseMen's suit and tie editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12524344/mens-suit-and-tie-editable-mockup-apparelView licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePng business management editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713798/png-business-management-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseStock market podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430394/stock-market-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license3d banking innovation editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714724/banking-innovation-editable-designView licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseMen's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license3d financial development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714617/financial-development-editable-designView licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081004/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-apparelView licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10437581/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licensePng business development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884684/png-business-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseModern business development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886860/modern-business-development-editable-designView license