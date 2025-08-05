SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264backgroundfacepersonportraitclothingadultwomanfilmA woman shrugs with a puzzled expression, captured in a medium shot against a gray background, conveying confusion. Ideal for a video on uncertainty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMovie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189780/movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseMovie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199983/movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licensePng element movie film entertainment, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171059/png-element-movie-film-entertainment-editable-designView licenseLight Leak Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView licenseMovie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189549/movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseKids cinema, editable word collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334158/kids-cinema-editable-word-collage-remixView licenseMovie time element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207314/movie-time-element-group-editable-remixView licenseFamily movie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209036/family-movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseFilm Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511395/film-grain-effectView licenseWatch now, editable word collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334208/watch-now-editable-word-collage-remixView licenseMovie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207312/movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseHappy family movie time collage, png transparent background element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209000/png-child-childhoodView licenseFamily movie time, editable entertainment word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209062/family-movie-time-editable-entertainment-word-remixView licenseFilm Burn Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523570/film-grain-effectView license3D cinema, editable entertainment remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199989/cinema-editable-entertainment-remix-designView licenseDate night, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189908/date-night-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseFamily movie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209077/family-movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseFamily movie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209064/family-movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseFilm Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539761/film-grain-effectView licenseFilm Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542056/film-grain-effectView license