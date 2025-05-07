RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:1230 FPSH.264american flagskypersonoceanvintagetechnologydarkamericaHistoric vintage video capturing the USS Hornet (CVS-12), the primary recovery ship for the Apollo 11 mission in the Pacific Ocean. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.82 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.76 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.8 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 11.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAmerican business goals, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918664/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908971/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGo vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908719/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903504/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseEqual justice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908704/equal-justice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918979/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseRenewable power Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912724/renewable-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912193/election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898212/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePNG element American corporate, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902249/png-element-american-corporate-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911796/american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901319/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseClean energy revolution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912720/clean-energy-revolution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaving flag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10656531/waving-flag-mockup-editable-designView licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768257/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseNews Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912195/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstronaut flag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13937439/astronaut-flag-mockup-editable-designView license4th of July poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736430/4th-july-poster-templateView license