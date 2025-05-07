Rob14SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264spacewoodenpersonmanvintageclothingadultwooden floorVintage video style capturing the autronanut's feet training on a treadmills. Cardiovascular training at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Texas, United States. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.41 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.6 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.26 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 5.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932385/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseHome renovation service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561212/home-renovation-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo moms Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379164/two-moms-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBakery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060804/bakery-facebook-post-templateView licenseMen's style Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089200/mens-style-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJudo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380203/judo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSenior lifestyle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693044/senior-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView licenseKarate class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379992/karate-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoster mockup, editable team brainstorming designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177137/poster-mockup-editable-team-brainstorming-designView licenseMen sport shoes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827543/men-sport-shoes-facebook-post-templateView licenseLarge poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892526/large-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseGay moms Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379124/gay-moms-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWalking shoes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513186/walking-shoes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArchitecture logo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064114/architecture-logo-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan renovating a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912812/man-renovating-houseView licensePants fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089223/pants-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932336/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseRevamp your space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622468/revamp-your-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVan Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643866/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMorning routine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640156/morning-routine-poster-templateView license