Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:1330 FPSH.264spacenight skyskypersonsmokevintagetechnologyrocket launchApollo 11 preparing for launch from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, Cape Kennedy. Vintage historic video. Florida, United States - July, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.69 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.86 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.49 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 5.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesigns