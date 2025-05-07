RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264facepersonmanvintagecityclothingadultsummerApollo 11 Homecoming Parade. People gathering to celebrate the moon landing mission. Vintage historic color footage. New York, United States - August 13, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.44 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.08 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.28 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseSummer collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836289/summer-collection-poster-templateView licenseBig sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836973/big-sale-poster-templateView licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464088/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14363748/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMen's gray t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748650/mens-gray-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912957/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseMen's collection editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644274/mens-collection-editable-poster-templateView licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912992/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912894/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913005/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseLong sleeve mockup, men's fashion , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12965596/long-sleeve-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licenseCloseup of diverse senior adults sitting by the pool enjoying summer togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912997/closeup-diverse-senior-adults-sitting-the-pool-enjoying-summer-togetherView licenseMen's tank top mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13936695/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-designView licenseEditable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397499/editable-plus-size-sweatshirt-mockup-street-fashion-designView license