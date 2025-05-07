RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:1230 FPSH.264galaxyastronautspacepersonmanvintageadultuniverseUnderwater spacewalk training in a full spacesuit. Astronauts training underwater at the Water Immersion Facility at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Texas, United States - April, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.7 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.21 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.69 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 11.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816399/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809057/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAesthetic floating astronaut png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781254/aesthetic-floating-astronaut-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone png, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714279/astronaut-playing-saxophone-png-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseExplore the universe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550348/explore-the-universe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714274/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone, surreal galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11809036/astronaut-playing-saxophone-surreal-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820338/astronauts-taking-picture-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone HD wallpaper, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816403/astronaut-playing-saxophone-wallpaper-outer-space-aestheticView licenseAstronauts taking picture background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820335/astronauts-taking-picture-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseAstronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519068/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView licenseFloating astronaut galaxy HD wallpaper, space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816347/floating-astronaut-galaxy-wallpaper-space-aestheticView licenseAstronauts taking photo, moon galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783396/astronauts-taking-photo-moon-galaxy-editable-remixView license3D astronaut in space editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394438/astronaut-space-editable-remixView licenseAstronauts taking photo png, moon galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781188/astronauts-taking-photo-png-moon-galaxy-editable-remixView license3D astronaut on spaceship editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396895/astronaut-spaceship-editable-remixView license3D floating astronaut in space editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394441/floating-astronaut-space-editable-remixView licenseOuter space bingeing surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663801/outer-space-bingeing-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronaut magical journey surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663701/astronaut-magical-journey-surreal-remix-editable-designView license3D floating astronaut in space editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466690/floating-astronaut-space-editable-remixView license