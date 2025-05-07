Rob3SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264spacehandspeoplemanvintagetechnologyretrofilmVintage video capturing a technician in a control room at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Texas, United States - July 16, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.04 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.71 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.06 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 9.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197796/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable retro film making remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719423/editable-retro-film-making-remix-design-community-remixView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198935/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198956/autumnal-flowers-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhotography masterclass poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472235/photography-masterclass-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFilm strip frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12795931/film-strip-frame-editable-mockupView licenseDNA nanotechnology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443361/dna-nanotechnology-instagram-post-templateView licenseFilm club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605848/film-club-poster-templateView licenseEarth day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443364/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBe carefree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908680/carefree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRetro TV screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612609/retro-screen-editable-mockupView licenseFilm club Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605928/film-club-facebook-story-templateView licenseAesthetic galaxy collage background, surrealism arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388235/imageView licenseAesthetic galaxy collage background, surrealism arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7385216/imageView licensePhotography masterclass Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472240/photography-masterclass-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseSave the earth quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630598/save-the-earth-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseSurrealism art collage wallpaper, aesthetic galaxyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388214/imageView licenseInstant photo film editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12795918/instant-photo-film-editable-mockupView licenseFilm club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14606061/film-club-blog-banner-templateView license