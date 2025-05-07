Rob1SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264spacebuildingvintageabstractblackboardcameralinefilmApollo 11 monitor screen from the operating room at Building 30, NASA's Johnson Space Center. Vintage video capturing monitor screen. Texas, United States - July 16, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.05 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.13 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.27 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 4.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlack frame background, abstract collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052152/black-frame-background-abstract-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAffogato brown color chart png editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7591501/affogato-brown-color-chart-png-editable-mockup-elementView licenseInstant photo film frame editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7567697/instant-photo-film-frame-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVintage instant photo frame background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641526/vintage-instant-photo-frame-background-ephemera-remixView licensePhotography camera Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770121/photography-camera-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456734/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseCamera sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770123/camera-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePhotography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731319/png-analog-camera-blank-spaceView licenseAbstract green background, collage art border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051714/abstract-green-background-collage-art-border-editable-designView licenseVacation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430556/vacation-poster-templateView licenseCamera sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557813/camera-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage photography poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031363/vintage-photography-poster-templateView licenseStudio backdrop editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12178410/studio-backdrop-editable-mockupView licenseAesthetic photo contest poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715302/aesthetic-photo-contest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhoto contest Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114429/photo-contest-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseFilm festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918920/film-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamera film poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948355/camera-film-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFilm fest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499967/film-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMovie night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767305/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFilm school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758270/film-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license