RobSaveSaveVideo Info0:2430 FPSH.264astronautspacepersonmanvintagetechnologydarkadultApollo 11 astronaut training on the spinning chair. Vintage color footage. Close-up shot emphasizes the dynamic science scene. Texas, United States - April, 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.98 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.77 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.8 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 4.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesigns