Rob4SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264aestheticlightspersonneonvintagewallabstractneon lightsPeople dancing in a nightclub. Vintage video style capturing people's nightlife. Close-up shot emphasizes the dynamic scene. United States - 1969. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.6 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.55 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.98 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 7.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlogger Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326960/blogger-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseContent writing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196867/content-writing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBusiness mindset Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326995/business-mindset-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePeace love pride Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428567/peace-love-pride-facebook-post-templateView licenseAI computer technologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19015562/computer-technologyView licenseRetro computer background, abstract paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136510/retro-computer-background-abstract-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseSuccess strategy Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213402/success-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNeon circle effect design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092281/neon-circle-effect-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHappy hour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444155/happy-hour-instagram-post-templateView licenseOnline sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488851/online-sale-poster-templateView licenseDance lessons poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049916/dance-lessons-poster-templateView licenseLGBT wedding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428609/lgbt-wedding-facebook-post-templateView licenseCreative innovations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766910/creative-innovations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoller skate shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500588/roller-skate-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDance music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049915/dance-music-poster-templateView licenseOnline sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488832/online-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007692/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Patrick's Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444073/st-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBusiness pitching Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212779/business-pitching-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEditable sound wave light effect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038315/editable-sound-wave-light-effect-design-element-setView license