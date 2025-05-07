BambamfefeSaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264desktop wallpapergridspacelive wallpapertechnologydesign3dabstractFuturistic video with a 3D wireframe cube floating in space. Low-angle shot highlights glowing blue nodes and a grid floor beneath. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmart city, editable wireframe buildings designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619087/smart-city-editable-wireframe-buildings-designView licenseBlue wireframe buildings, editable smart city designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618971/blue-wireframe-buildings-editable-smart-city-designView licenseEditable smart city, wireframe buildings designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618429/editable-smart-city-wireframe-buildings-designView licenseEditable wireframe buildings, smart city designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683065/editable-wireframe-buildings-smart-city-designView licenseEditable wireframe buildings, smart city designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692470/editable-wireframe-buildings-smart-city-designView licenseEditable wireframe buildings, smart city designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9604892/editable-wireframe-buildings-smart-city-designView licenseBlue wireframe buildings, editable smart city designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692461/blue-wireframe-buildings-editable-smart-city-designView licenseSmart city, editable wireframe buildings designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619002/smart-city-editable-wireframe-buildings-designView licenseEditable smart city, wireframe buildings designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683560/editable-smart-city-wireframe-buildings-designView licenseBlack wireframe landscape, editable retro-futuristic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692451/black-wireframe-landscape-editable-retro-futuristic-designView licenseEditable black wireframe landscape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626284/editable-black-wireframe-landscape-designView licenseEditable smart city desktop wallpaper, digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9626279/editable-smart-city-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-designView licenseDuck grid editable computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893969/duck-grid-editable-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBlack grid patterned HD wallpaper, education collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533237/black-grid-patterned-wallpaper-education-collage-art-editable-designView licenseTiger monkey grid computer wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893944/tiger-monkey-grid-computer-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseEditable off-white bubbles desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9076857/editable-off-white-bubbles-desktop-wallpaperView licenseEditable off-white bubbles desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620251/editable-off-white-bubbles-desktop-wallpaperView licensePurple bubbles desktop wallpaper, editable grid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123332/purple-bubbles-desktop-wallpaper-editable-grid-designView licenseBlack grid pattern HD wallpaper, ink stain border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349142/black-grid-pattern-wallpaper-ink-stain-border-editable-designView licensePurple bubbles desktop wallpaper, editable grid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620209/purple-bubbles-desktop-wallpaper-editable-grid-designView license