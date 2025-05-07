Jubjang3SaveSaveVideo Info0:1429.97 FPSH.264roseflowerplantleavesfacepersonartblackVintage footage of animated Putty (1911) by Walter R. Booth. Black and white video clip. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2880 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.32 MB2K HD 1920 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.78 MBSD 640 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.09 MBGIF 480 x 360 px | GIF | 8.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDaily quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473131/daily-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDaily quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693701/daily-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDaily quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693679/daily-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801452/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633882/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseEditable blue rose clipart, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696680/editable-blue-rose-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable aesthetic blue rose background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691173/editable-aesthetic-blue-rose-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBorn this way quote Instagram post templates, editable aesthetic floral designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18268645/born-this-way-quote-instagram-post-templates-editable-aesthetic-floral-designsView licenseBlue rose background, Art Nouveau clipart, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691177/blue-rose-background-art-nouveau-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinimal picture frame mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729668/minimal-picture-frame-mockup-home-interiorView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642108/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage hand holding rose collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642106/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseBlue rose background, Art Nouveau clipart, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696654/blue-rose-background-art-nouveau-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license