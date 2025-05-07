2SaveSaveVideo Info0:1523.98 FPSH.264catcartoonanimalpenguinbirdpersonmanblackVideo clip from Popeye the Sailor, a clean shaven man (1936). Black and white cartoon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2898 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.23 MB2K HD 1932 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.37 MBSD 644 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.81 MBGIF 480 x 358 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWildlife animal isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993501/wildlife-animal-isolated-element-setView licenseWildlife animal isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993527/wildlife-animal-isolated-element-setView licenseCraft collage animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719107/craft-collage-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseEcosystem, editable word collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335938/ecosystem-editable-word-collage-remixView licenseEmotionless alien fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665026/emotionless-alien-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAstronaut outer space fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664938/astronaut-outer-space-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEnvironment & penguin element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200258/environment-penguin-element-group-editable-remixView licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseWinter wildlife documentary Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16798151/winter-wildlife-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseColorful whimsical animal characters, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496156/colorful-whimsical-animal-characters-editable-element-setView licensePet store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819495/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCraft collage animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13718975/craft-collage-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView license3D pet shop owner editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396826/pet-shop-owner-editable-remixView licenseJungle adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397223/jungle-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas penguin craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760644/christmas-penguin-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCat lover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444129/cat-lover-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan holding pet cat, paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784366/man-holding-pet-cat-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817867/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWerewolf turning spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663412/werewolf-turning-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licensePenguin animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661075/penguin-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license