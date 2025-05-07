1SaveSaveVideo Info0:1323.98 FPSH.264cartoonpersonmanblackvintageretrowhiteblack and whiteVideo clip from Popeye the Sailor, a clean shaven man (1936). Black and white cartoon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Watch original video here.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2898 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.08 MB2K HD 1932 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.26 MBSD 644 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.7 MBGIF 480 x 358 px | GIF | 10.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241834/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licenseBe young & wild text, retro man skateboarding illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241732/young-wild-text-retro-man-skateboarding-illustration-editable-designView licenseCheerful black man, funky collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963179/cheerful-black-man-funky-collage-art-editable-designView licenseCheerful black man, funky collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963093/cheerful-black-man-funky-collage-art-editable-designView licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243246/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseCheerful black man, funky collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964235/cheerful-black-man-funky-collage-art-editable-designView licenseCheerful black man, funky collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963563/cheerful-black-man-funky-collage-art-editable-designView licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243174/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseFashion vintage logo, white template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView licenseWedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license