KappySaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264plantleafbuildingnaturetechnologywindowgreenfilmA video showcasing a vertical farm with lush green plants. Low-angle shot emphasizes the innovative indoor agriculture concept and growth efficiency.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlants Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428019/plants-instagram-story-templateView licenseMonstera houseplant window paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237997/monstera-houseplant-window-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic workstation interior editable mockup, study table with laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685556/aesthetic-workstation-interior-editable-mockup-study-table-with-laptopView licenseBeige Monstera leaf instant photo stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548314/beige-monstera-leaf-instant-photo-stickerView licensePlants blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476376/plants-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476297/plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlants Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476327/plants-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEditable blurred greenhouse backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161312/editable-blurred-greenhouse-backdropView licenseHouseplant pots on shelf, flat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925364/houseplant-pots-shelf-flat-illustration-editable-designView licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979632/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990655/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseWall mockup, editable houseplanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177525/wall-mockup-editable-houseplantView licensePlants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235456/plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14719777/summer-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990653/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseSustainable future poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692685/sustainable-future-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738487/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlants poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777022/plants-poster-templateView licenseSummer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460648/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSustainable future flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692684/sustainable-future-flyer-template-editable-textView license