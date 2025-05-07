WanSaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264lightspersonmanmicrophonemusicalcrowdadultfilmA video captures a jazz band performing on stage with a pianist in focus. Low-angle shot highlights colorful stage lights and musical instruments.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 42.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.19 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licenseLive music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396966/live-music-blog-banner-templateView licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseIndie music festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859197/indie-music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJazz music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219724/jazz-music-cover-templateView licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529106/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529104/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRock music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529101/rock-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKaraoke night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599908/karaoke-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseSingers wanted Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599828/singers-wanted-instagram-post-templateView licensePunk rock live concert Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831591/punk-rock-live-concert-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512944/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852978/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseRock alternative blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517591/rock-alternative-blog-banner-templateView licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512945/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRock alternative blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665482/rock-alternative-blog-banner-templateView licenseRock music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665579/rock-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731518/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license