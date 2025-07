A magical video scene with a close-up angle of hands holding an open book, emitting glowing particles, creating a mystical atmosphere. More Free for Personal and Business use AI Generated Info

We provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated content

Video 4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.75 MB

2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.42 MB

SD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.12 MB

GIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.09 MB

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium