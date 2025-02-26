https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132091SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video art of layered pastel waves viewed from a straight-on angle, creating a serene, minimalist seascape impression. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare