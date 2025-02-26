https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132102SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of water droplets creating ripples in a pond, captured from a low angle, with sunlight streaming through lush greenery. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare