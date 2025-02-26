rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132191
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A dynamic upward angle captures fluffy clouds against a vibrant blue sky, creating a serene and expansive atmosphere, ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.09 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.51 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.62 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.21 MB

View personal and business license