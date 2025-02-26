https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132195SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures fluffy white clouds against a deep blue sky, evoking a serene and expansive atmosphere from a low-angle perspective. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare