https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132206SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of fluffy clouds against a vibrant blue sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, highlighting sun rays and cloud textures. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare