https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132243SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing time-lapse video captures a starry night sky over jagged mountains, shot from a low-angle perspective, highlighting the vastness of the universe. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare