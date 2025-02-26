https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132276SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene sunset video captures the sun dipping behind a silhouette of hills, with a low-angle view over the calm sea, creating a tranquil atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare