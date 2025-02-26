https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132339SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video frame of a child with curly hair, capturing a candid, joyful expression. Soft lighting enhances the warm, playful atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.25 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare