https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a child's face, capturing a gentle smile and natural expression, with a soft focus and warm lighting style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.94 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.51 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.93 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare