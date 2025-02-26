https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17132346SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a child with curly hair, captured at eye level. Soft lighting and shallow depth of field create an intimate, warm atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.12 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare